Wanted man arrested, charged with drug crime

Elburn Bailey (courtesy of the Casper Police Department)

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper police say a man who was searched for several warrants was arrested this week and was found to have a suspected controlled substance. Details released in the case indicate that it is a third or later charge that was recommended at the time of the crime.

According to documents from the Natrona District Court, Elburn Bailey was arrested on January 5, 2020. After the police patrolled a store on Southeast Wyoming Boulevard.

When the officer entered the building, he said he had identified Bailey and received four active arrest warrants against him.

While in contact with police officers, Baily is alleged to have identified himself under an incorrect name to police officers; and refused to confirm his name before being arrested.

A search of Bailey’s person reportedly found a small wad of marijuana in the suspect’s pocket. A police affidavit filed with the Natrona District Court states that Bailey told officials that he had received two previous convictions.

Any person listed or arrested is presumed innocent until convicted in court. Fees may change after official filings with the Natrona District Attorney’s Office.