Want to win big in a sweepstakes? There may be a price tag on the price

MILWAUKEE – She won big in a sweepstakes, but it turned out that the prize came with a price tag.

You may think it’s a scam, but it isn’t.

It was a dream moment for Laura Cross, she won a brand new car through a sweepstakes.

But after the celebration came a harsh reality.

“I’ll probably have to forfeit the gift,” said Cross.

Cross cannot pay the $ 5,700 in federal taxes required to claim the car.

“Ultimately, if you don’t have the money and don’t get the prize, you won’t get anything,” said Cross.

Cross reached out to Contact 6 and asked if the tax amount was correct.

Contact 6 determined it was.

The IRS requires any gain of $ 5,000 or more from a sweepstakes, cash or property, subject to a withholding tax of 24%.

Since the real market value of the car is around $ 24,000, that comes down to around $ 5,700.

“You receive a prize that makes you richer or better and when that happens, the Internal Revenue Code says that you are taxable,” said Robert Teuber to von Briesen & Roper, S.C.

Cross’ car came from a sweepstakes from United Way.

United Way has a major local impact by caring for the homeless, providing medical and dental care, and providing school supplies and holiday gifts to low-income families.

United Way is a renowned organization.

People can and must donate to it with confidence.

But there are others who, under the guise of a sweepstake, are actually a scam.

“You may have other organizations or other unscrupulous people pretending to give you the car and tell you, look, you have to pay me first,” said Teuber.

To research a charity, you can go to CharityNavigator.org.

United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County achieve high marks.

Cross considered taking out a loan to claim her prize, but ultimately decided not to.

“So, lots of excitement and now it’s not that excited anymore,” said Cross.

Cross has officially forfeited the car.

United Way tells Contact 6:

“We ensure that every winner of the sweepstakes understands that competitions and sweepstakes are strictly governed by federal and national laws. This includes the fact that taxes, title, registration, license fees and insurance costs are the responsibility of the winner of the prize. “

