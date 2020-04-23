Want tickets to the Friends HBO reunion? Here’s how to get them

The news, which showed that the company of friends was meant to reunite for a one-time special edition, caused a lot of excitement at the time of the announcement earlier this year, and some lucky fans have the opportunity to participate in the recording.

All six of the stars will take part in an initiative called The All In Challenge, in which, in addition to fan participation, Warner Bros. The studio tour will also feature six tickets to the recording.

Announcing the challenge on her Instagram page, Jennifer Aniston wrote: “We are so excited to join the All Ins challenge to help people eat and stay healthy at the time.

“We invite you and five of your friends to join the six on stage 24. Be our personal guest on the recording of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we remember the show and celebrate all the great events we had … and get the full VIP experience of your friends on a Warner Bros. studio trip. “

All fans must visit AllInChallenge.com to enter and donate any amount they are able to – the proceeds go to charities.

In the All In Challenge, a number of TV, film and sports stars have gathered resources for those in need, including the elderly, children and frontline heroes.

Although the special purpose of the gathering of friends was originally to debut HBO with the launch of the upcoming streaming service HBO Max, this is no longer the case – filming will be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.