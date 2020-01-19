Wanderers' title hopes to be back on track with the victory over Glory

The walkers wasted little time making their statement and punished the arbitrary defense against glory in the third minute. Repeated balls into the penalty area were not cleared until one fell on Caitlin Cooper, who led the hosts, on the long post.

The Wanderers dealt another blow to Perth when Cortnee Vine collided with Glory goalkeeper Eliza Campbell and left her dazed after a head slap.

After the slump last week, the hikers rediscovered their dominant series. By the end of the first half, they held 60 percent of the ball, three times as many shots as Perth, who had not tested Wanderers’ goalkeeper Courtney Newbon.

Fame coach Bobby Despetovski made three substitutions at half-time, including one with the goalkeeper, in which Campbell suffered a possible concussion from their previous clash.

This reshuffle launched Perth and the guests equalized in just eight minutes in the second half. A careless change from Wanderers’ Ella Mastrantonio gave Perth striker Crystal Thomas the chance to counterattack through the substitute Caitlin Doeglas from close range.

However, the hosts struck back almost immediately. Vine found a place inside the box and quietly prevailed over substitute goalkeeper Morgan Aquino to restore the Wanderers’ lead in the 58th minute.

The Wanderers had their third goal when Kristen Hamilton’s long-range shot was scored in the 85th minute by Perth defender Isabella Wallhead.