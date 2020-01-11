Wanderers Leiden continue after the loss to Phoenix

“So far it has been the story of our season. Conclusion: It is unacceptable that we have to bear the full blame,” said Mitch Duke, captain of the Wanderers. “We will be punished, we have to do better everywhere.”

The red flags appeared early for the hikers. Davila was a constant threat this season, and the Mexican came just a few inches from the goal in the 11th minute when he fired a powerful shot from a distance, defeating goalkeeper Daniel Lopar but not the striker.

Ulises Davila opens the game with a long shot

Western Sydney got away unscathed but didn’t learn from near miss. Four minutes later, Davila punished her with another spectacular goal from a distance. After a break from Gary Hooper, 20 meters in front of the gate, Davila opened the shooting room with his first touch and rattled the net with a powerful shot in the corner with his second.

The phoenix largely dominated the first half. Davila and young midfielder Cameron Devlin not only set the pace, they also had enough defenses to constantly thwart the walkers. The visitors struggled for a smooth attack and took hopeful shots from a distance, but with a Dukes-quality player who led the charge, they managed to cause some problems to the phoenix.

The Socceroo came to a close with a strong long-range shot in the 37th minute before the Wanderers’ first shot on goal came shortly afterwards, forcing goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic into a clever parade.

The Wanderers threw everything forward after the break in search of a balance and showed significantly more courage. However, little has changed in their lack of alignment and cohesion since the first half. The players worked tirelessly, but not in unison. Far too many quality deliveries to the box were without a destination, while the hikers looked the most dangerous from a distance.

Substitute Nick Sullivan immediately tried to score with one of his first touches of the ball and tested Marinovic from a distance, while Nicolai Müller shaved the outside of the post in the 65th minute.

The Phoenix had spent most of the half defending deeply, desperately and directly, only to assert itself against a physically superior hiker. After absorbing the attack waves, Wellington struck against the course of the game. Fullback Cacace started a solo run in the final minutes of the game, defeating Tate Russell, Dylan McGowan and, most recently, Lopar, whose hand could not stop his powerful shot to defeat all three points for a Phoenix team on their undefeated run nine extended games.