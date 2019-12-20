Wanderers demolish Sky Blues to win bragging rights to Sydney

Loading...

The Wanderers struck an early blow that cut Sydney FC deep. Amy Harrison spent seven seasons with the Sky Blues but showed no mercy against her former club, opening the scoring with a powerful finish from inside the box.

Five minutes later, they had a second. American striker Lynn Williams tormented Sydney's defenders to the right before finding Kyra Cooney-Cross with a center of precision that allowed the attacker to score with a simple finish.

From then on, the Wanderers took control of their rivals. They pressed constantly, landed on the ball and broke at a merciless pace on the counter. A little more precision in front of the goal would have counted more than the applause.

The hosts were exasperated not to have received a penalty when Hamilton appeared to be fouled in the area by Princess Ibini-Isei, only for referee Lara Lee to remove the claims.

The Wanderers didn't have to wait long for their third and Cooney-Cross delivered it in style. A curled right-footed shot from the edge of the area shook the corner of the net to put the bout beyond doubt at halftime.

Sydney FC alternate Amy Sayer missed a free kick at close range in the 65th minute and Caitlin Foord wasn't much better a minute later.

The Matildas 'forward was knocked out by Sayer, but a gentle attempt at goal resulted in a comfortable save for Abigail Smith in the Wanderers' goal.

The Wanderers shattered all hope of a return to Sydney in the 76th minute when Williams returned the cross from Hamilton to the far post before adding another in the 88th as the Wanderers passed the Sky Blues in second place.