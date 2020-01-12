Wanderers beat Roar 4-0 in their first loss in the W-League

It was a brilliant performance for the Roar, who thought they should have won even better. The Wanderers were lucky early on and should have conceded in the first minute when a mistake on the defensive gave Toby a chance from close range.

The Wanderers goalkeeper, Abby Smith, had to thank him for keeping her in competition before the break. The American denied Raso with a one-to-one parade before blocking aClare Polkinghorne’s header after half an hour.

Western Sydney had a brief dominance period after the restart when Kyra Cooney-Cross came from afar before Cortnee Vine refused to score during the break after an excellent reflex parade by Roar goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.

Almost instantly, the hosts were made to further burden the missed opportunities. The Roar snatched the 50th-minute lead from Toby, who was the quickest to respond to a rebound and scored a half-empty goal.

The Wanderers became more adventurous and committed to finding a balance to the future. While this resulted in more chances, including another nice Cooney-Cross goal from outside the box, it left her vulnerable in defense. Alexandra Huynh coughed the ball under pressure from Raso, who further punished the Wanderers’ defender with a first shot from 20 meters that doubled Brisbane’s record.

It got worse for the hikers in the 66th minute when their weak defense was revealed by a posh Roar counterattack when a composed Leah Davidson flipped Holly Palmer’s cross into the net.

Before Western Sydney could gather again, they followed at four a few minutes later. Toby made the most of the loose mark with a fine blow from the edge of the box to the top corner to seal the win, which put Brisbane back in the top four and loosened the Wanderers grip on second.