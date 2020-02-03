WandaVision TV series trailer | POPSUGAR Entertainment

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62EB4JniuTc (/ embed)

We are not sure what we expected from the upcoming Disney + plus series from Marvel WandaVision, but the first glance blows away our expectations. During the Super Bowl spot of the streaming service, fans were treated to peeping at three of Marvel’s upcoming TV series, and WandaVisionThe visual material is a feast for the eyes.

In the MCU series, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany play their role as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, and “combines the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” Vision died in the teaser – to whom fans will remember Avengers: Infinity War and did not return Avengers: Endgame – welcomes Wanda at home, but things are definitely finished because she is the only one in color. The rest of the images show both Wanda and Vision as characters from the entire Nick at Nite line-up, teasing that something more is happening below the surface. After all, Vision is dead, so how exactly does this happen?

WandaVision also stars Kat Dennings (Doll face) and Randall Park (Hot off the press) take revenge on their role as Darcy Lewis and Agent Jimmy Woo, as well as Kathryn Hahn (Transparent) and Teyonah Parris (Survivor’s Repentance) playing a “curious neighbor” and an adult Monica Rambeau (who was first introduced as a child in Captain Marvel).

Checking out WandaVision‘s short feature in the teaser above and get ready to dive into the madness when the series premieres this fall.