A few months have passed since Disney + launched in the UK on March 31, but some good news is already available for future subscribers.

One of the most anticipated original shows from the new platform, the Marvel series WandaVision, is now being launched later this year, which was previously scheduled for release in spring 2021.

The news was first released in a video that provided insight into all of the major Disney + releases slated to be launched in 2020. Other highlights included the restart of Lizzie McGuire and the second season of The Mandalorian.

This was followed by a tweet from the official Disney + account, which confirmed the news that the series would be released later in 2020.

Doesn’t that mean Vision 2020? From #ToyStory 4 and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire to WandaVision, we take a look at the future of blockbusters and originals that appear on #DisneyPlus this year. pic.twitter.com/QHGMHat89n

– Disney + (@disneyplus) January 1, 2020

What exactly WandaVision will be remains a mystery at the moment, although we know that it will consist of six episodes and Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will repeat their MCU roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively – the latter apparently coming back after his Death in Avengers: Infinity War.

The series will also be seen with Teyonah Parris (Mad Men), Kat Dennings (Thor), Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Kathryn Hahn (Private Life).

So far, the stars have compared the series to a sitcom and called the show “Bonkers” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Olsen said, “It’s a mash-up between American sitcoms over the decades and Marvel film with these characters.”

And Bettany added: “I think there has been real progress in the characters and the relationship and I can actually spend the time on that.” Every time there are more exciting things for us to do… The scripts we’ve read so far are so crazy. “

We are definitely fascinated …