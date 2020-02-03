WandaVision Marvel TV series | Disney + release date, plot, trailer

Marvel fans and uncomfortable TV shows are looking forward! The intention is for WandaVision to arrive at the new Disney + streaming service.

As part of Marvel’s phase four plan, the show will elaborate on the story of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch, perhaps the most powerful avenger (of course behind Captain Marvel).

This is all you need to know about the upcoming series.

When was WandaVision released on Disney +?

As announced at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the show was originally expected in Spring 2021 on Disney +.

At the beginning of 2020, however, it was confirmed that the show would actually appear earlier – with the series now debuting at some point this year.

Who is in the cast of it WandaVision?



Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen

As you would probably expect, Elizabeth Olsen will once again play her role as Wanda Maximoff, the superhero known as Scarlet Witch because A) she wears a lot of red, and B) she has witch-like powers that can manipulate mind and matter.

Paul Bettany is also expected to return as Vision – although it is not exactly clear how: the android died during the events of Infinity War before Thanos’ snap, and he was not brought back to life in the Endgame sequel.

Teyonah Parris

Teyonah Parris is also confirmed as a star. The actress Dear White People and Empire plays an adult version of Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria (Lashana Lynch) in Captain Marvel. Interestingly, in the comic strips Rambeau becomes the second Captain Marvel and even the leader of the Avengers for a while. Could Carol Danvers have some competition?

And finally it was revealed at D23 that two more Marvel Cinematic Universe stars – Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Randall Park, aka Agent Jimmy Woo, and (bizarre) Kat Dennings, who played Jane Foster’s Darcy Lewis (Natalie Portman) in the first two Thor movies.

What is the WandaVision plot? When is it set?

WANDAVISION !!! Official D23 poster I had the honor to paint during the early concept phase of preproduction. This @DisneyPlus show is going to be something completely new .. & weird! #ElizabethOlsen #PaulBettany @ DisneyD23 # D23Expo # D23Expo2019 # Disney + @MarvelStudios #rouletteVision pic.twitter.com/VJU4p05Pmb

– Andy Park (@andyparkart) 25 August 2019

We now go level with you: we don’t know much at this stage. Although Marvel has announced that the series will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, not many other details have been given. And it doesn’t help that the clips and posters shown so far suggest that the series will take place in decades, implying that time travel could be an important part of the show, or an alternative reality that Wanda cries.

Based on a concept art poster unveiled on D23 (above), many have thought that the Wanda series could follow if they created a 50s-like sitcom world to live in where Vision still lives, with newcomers Monica, Darcy and Agent Woo that others fill parts in the “show” while it continues. This seems to be confirmed in the clip that Marvel Studios released during the Super Bowl.

The clip also showed that Wanda could be pregnant, which means that the series could present her twin sons, Wiccan and Speed.

For now we only know for sure that we will learn a good deal about Olsen’s character in WandaVision, where the actress tells an audience at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 that “we will finally understand Wanda Maximoff as Scarlet Witch.” (Via Empire)

On the same panel, Marvel boss Kevin Feige also told fans that Wandavision will link to the Doctor Strange sequel, the Multiverse of Madness, set for release in May 2021.

And Avengers: endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo seem to have suggested that the new series could pick up the thread of what happened to Vision’s Android body, which was last seen in the Avengers: Infinity War 2018, but not in the sequel appeared.

“That’s a good question – feels like a story for another time,” teased Joe Russo in a Wired video interview.

Perhaps the series will then begin with Wanda tracing the old body of her deceased lover, which would certainly be interesting for nefarious parties given to the advanced technology within …

Is there a trailer?

Marvel Studios unveiled a 30-second clip with three of the Marvel shows coming to Disney +, including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62EB4JniuTc (/ embed)