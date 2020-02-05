WandaVision: Everything we know about Marvel’s Disney + series

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62EB4JniuTc (/ embed)

After years in supporting roles, Vision and the scarlet witch are finally in the spotlight Wanda vision, an upcoming show at Disney + Streaming Service. The limited series, which is expected to last between six and eight episodes, will be discontinued after the events of Avengers: Endgame and is expected to have a major impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Wanda vision is still puzzling, especially regarding the return of vision. And yet, Marvel and Disney have released some little information about the show, including the logo, some of the performers, the release date (late 2020), and some promotional graphics for the series. Here is everything we know Wanda vision so far.

December release

During a profit talk with investors, Disney CEO Bob Iger gave a little more clarity about when WandaVision will be released on the Disney + platform. While Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, previously noted that the series would be released before the launch of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May 2021, Iger announced that WandaVision would be released in December 2020 and collaborate with other upcoming Marvel projects would.

Super Bowl on site

Disney Teases The upcoming Disney + shows WandaVision, Loki, Falcon and Winter Soldier in a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl LIV on February 2nd. After hearing Paul Bettany’s vision say “Welcome Home”, we see a smash cut of about a dozen versions of Wanda Maximoff and Vision leading their domestic lives. It is speculative whether these are alternative realities or just a brief insight into some scenes. However, given the recent allusions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a “multiverse”, it seems plausible that this series will deal with interdimensionality.

The first poster

During the D23 Expo in Disney in August, artist Andy Park made his debut with the poster he painted for WandaVision and unveiled the first piece of official advertising for the show.

WANDAVISION!!! Official D23 poster I had the honor to paint in the early concept phase of pre-production.

– Andy Park (@andyparkart), August 25, 2019

The poster seems to confirm reports that some (or possibly all) of the series will play in the 1950s, but the shadows on the wall – which represent Vision and Scarlet Witch in their traditional form. Superhero costumes from Marvel Comics – suggest that there is more in the game than we see in the foreground.

The occupation

Like the other Marvel shows that come to Disney, Wanda vision will show the same actors you know and love in their normal roles on screen. In this case, this means that Elizabeth Olsen will return as Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Paul Bettany will return as the robot avenger known as Vision.

This is joined by Teyonah Parris, who is known for her work on mad Men. If Beale Street could speak and Dear white people (The film, not the Netflix spin-off). Parris is new to the MCU, but the character she plays is not: Monica Rambeau entered as a child Captain Marvelin which she introduced herself as Lashana Lynch’s daughter, but by then she’s all grown up Wanda vision starts.

Thor franchise actress Kat Dennings and Ant-Man as well as Wasp actor Randall Park, who will return as intern Darcy Lewis and FBI agent Jimmy Woo, are also back.

Logo and release date

At Comic-Con International 2019, Marvel announced when we could catch Wanda vision on Disney + as well as the logo of the show.

New in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios & # 39; WANDAVISION, an original series with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris. Streaming exclusively on Disney +, spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/6lIiMJdfYw

– Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Wanda vision will fall in the spring of 2021, around the same time as another MCU show, Loki, and shortly before the release of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which has a kind of WandaVision connection.

The plot

Marvel holds Wanda visionThe storyline and premise are initially a secret, but it has been confirmed that the show will play a major role in the MCU in the future. In addition to Wanda visionthe scarlet witch also appears in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, Which Wanda vision will supposedly help set up.

There could be some time travel or alternative gimmick dimensions Wanda vision, also. Shortly after Disney introduced Disney + to investors, Olsen Variety said that Marvel “in the 1950s” shared a picture of the scarlet witch and the vision. Of course, the scarlet witch in the comics has reality warping powers, so who knows if this picture is “real” or not.

Obviously the big question goes in Wanda vision is how Vision comes back since he was killed by Thanos before snapping Avengers: Infinity War, According to Olsen’s words, however, Wanda will be the main focus of the show. “We are going crazy, we will go deep, we will experience many surprises and we will finally understand Wanda Maximoff as the scarlet witch,” Olsen told the Comic-Con 2019 audience.

Even with so many unknowns, we can comfort the fact that a Marvel veteran is at the top. Wanda vision is written by Captain Marvel and Black widow Co-author Jac Schaeffer, who is also the showrunner.

The background

The audience got their first look at the scarlet witch in Captain America: winter soldierPost-credit sequence, and she made her full-fledged debut in Avangers: Age of the Ultron, This is the same film in which Vision was featured, although Paul Bettany Tony Stark’s A.I. Assistant Jarvis since Ironmanwho started the MCU in 2008.

Scarlet Witch and Vision have been associated with the Avengers for decades. The Scarlet Witch first appeared on Stan Lee and Jack Kirby X-Men No. 4 as a member of Magnetos Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, together with her brother, the Superspeedster Quicksilver. Wanda is often portrayed as Magneto’s daughter, although the canon officially changes quite a bit. She joined the Avengers in Issue 16 and has been (more or less) a good guy ever since.

Vision first appeared in Avenger No. 58and was created by Stan Lee, Roy Thomas and John Buscema. Vision was originally developed by the Avengers mechanical nemesis, Ultron, as a weapon against the Avengers, but quickly changed sides. Wanda and Vision were a couple for years and even had two children together, although it ultimately turned out that the children were projections of the demon Mephisto.

Both Scarlet Witch and The Vision have emerged in important storylines over the past few years, both of which could have an impact on WandaVision. in the House of M, a grieving scarlet witch, creates an alternative reality in which there were no mutants, and drastically changes the course of the Marvel universe. In the meantime, Vision recently directed his own limited series, in which he started his own synthetic family and tried to adapt to life in the suburbs.

Monica Rambeau ‘s presence in Wanda vision is another interesting fold. In the comics, Monica gained control of the energy and called herself Captain Marvel a good 20 years before Carol Danvers took the name, although she also disappeared from Photon, Pulsar, and Spectrum. It will be interesting to see if Wanda vision remains true to Monica’s superheroic roots or does the character play a different role in this setting.

Updated February 4, 2020: December premiere information added.

