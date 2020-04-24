Walton Goggins makes cocktails: celebrities are bored

As much of America continues to self-quarantine, the propensity to go crazy increases with each passing day. Celebrities are no different: they get bored while staying at home indefinitely. Maybe they are constantly launching Instagram Lives just for human connection. Maybe they are teasing us with a quarantine writing session. Most likely, they are sitting in their very large houses, marathing films until their eyes sparkle. Relatable! Bored celebrities highlight the absurd, stupid and mundane decisions made by people who have surprisingly important free time.

Walton Goggins isolates himself socially at home with a spouse who drinks only red wine. It’s a problem for the actor, who said he likes “to make cocktails more than anything else in the world”.

But his forties were our advantage: for the past few weeks, the go-to Quentin Tarantino has been mixing custom drinks on Instagram for a virtual happy hour. The semi-regular skirmishes on Wednesday afternoon are an intoxicating uplift, offering a hunter of encouragement alongside some boozy creations to try. Goggins even gets amazing for the occasion – swapping sweatpants for a different jaunty hat every week – but it’s his unbridled enthusiasm that makes it a 100-proof experience.

“I’m going to do a day bump and work some of this shit!” he screamed this week, jostling a mezcal-Campari concoction which he dramatically garnished with fresh jalapeno and lime. “What! The birds are singing! You’re kidding, it’s incredible!”

Last week, he worked his magic with a negroni, long before Stanley Tucci’s alluring concoction flooded everyone’s food. But while Tucci shakes his version of the cocktail, Goggins insists on stirring his own – for two minutes without interruption. “What else should you do?”