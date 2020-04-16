Waltham Designer sells wedding dresses for hospital masks

Waltham-based fashion designer David Joseph creates wedding gowns and dresses for Broadway glitters. Now he’s making face masks.

Last month, he and his wife, Daniel Forster, turned Joseph’s studio into a mass-production line for masks donated to medical facilities, nursing homes and front line workers.

“I thought we would hysterically push a few hundred and be ready,” he said. “Now three weeks later, seven days a week, eight hours a day, we’re still doing it and we’re just over 2000 masks that we’ve made and shipped.”

Joseph also uses social media to show how he creates his masks and to teach others how to make their own. He said the process may be monotonous, but it will not stop working.

“It’s really a roller coaster ride of emotions,” Joseph says of the joy of getting people’s masks and the pain of not doing enough. “It’s on our shoulders. It’s an overwhelming feeling that we’ve taken responsibility and don’t want to leave anybody behind.”

Joseph talks to Lisa Mullins about her new operation at WBUR All Things Seeded.

(Embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jaAnv4Y3bgw (/ embedded)

Fabric in Josef’s studio to be used for making masks (courtesy of Daniel Josef Fashions)