Walter Reed, head of prostheses, is said to have bought sports tickets

GREENBELT, Md. – A federal grand jury has sued the former chief of prostheses and orthoses at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Court reports show that David Laufer did not plead guilty on Tuesday for five points of making a false statement. The US attorney’s office in Maryland said on Wednesday that the 63-year-old resident of Pittsburgh reported no financial benefits, including travel and tickets to sporting events, from an unidentified company that supplied prostheses and orthosis material to the Bethesda hospital.

Authorities say that Laufer was the facility’s main prosthesis until May and was required to provide government information outside sources of income of more than $ 200, travel-related allowances or other gifts worth more than $ 350.

The indictment document claims that the owner of the Germantown-based company has regularly worked with Laufer on his business with the hospital. It also claims that Laufer wrongly told federal agents that he had never received money or gifts from the sellers of his department.

The public defender of Laufer could not be reached for comment because the lawyer’s name is not mentioned in judicial archives.

If convicted, Laufer will face up to five years in prison for each count of making a false statement.

The corresponding press