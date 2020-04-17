Walmart waives service fees to its new MoneyCard customers, carries on verify-cashing support

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 / 05:49 AM CDT / Current: Apr 17, 2020 / 05:49 AM CDT

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file picture demonstrates the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Picture/Gene J. Puskar, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walmart announced that it will waive regular servicing charges on the Walmart MoneyCard Reloadable Debit Card from now until eventually June 30th. The offer you will apply to new MoneyCard customers who deposit $500 or much more to their MoneyCard account.

The fee waiver is anticipated to guide individuals consumers that do not have common bank accounts and or count on merchants to cash checks, which includes their stimulus payment.

The retailer is encouraging consumers to set up direct deposit and make sure they receive their stimulus funds electronically as nicely as gets rid of the have to have for people today to depart their property to cash or deposit paper checks.

Intrigued prospects can indicator up for an account directly on the WalmartMoneyCard.com and it presents the customer with banking details and a Visa/Mastercard debit card.

Walmart explained that it will proceed to company shoppers who count on in retail outlet examine-cashing or card-cashing products and services for a charge. Walmart also announced that they are rising the utmost examine-cashing amount of money to $7,500 (beforehand $5,000) via July 31. The charges are below:

Up to $4 charge to funds pre-printed checks up to $1,000

Up to $8 payment to income pre-printed checks above $1,000 and up to $7,500

Up to $3.74 cost to withdraw up to $1,000 off a debit card

The IRS also has provided additional ways for stimulus recipients to set up their direct deposit and obtain their funds more quickly.

Far more facts can be found in the blog site write-up under and connected in this article.