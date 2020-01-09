Walmart offers great offers for iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners, up to $ 153 discount

Loading...

Keeping track of household tasks can be laborious and time-consuming. Take away some housework by investing in a robot vacuum cleaner. This small device has the smart technology needed to remove dust, dirt and dirt on your floors, making it a superior solution to your floor maintenance problems.

The iRobot brand has an excellent reputation for its Roomba robot vacuum cleaner selection and currently two models in its budget-friendly line are getting a discount on Walmart. The Roomba 614 and Roomba e6 are currently offered for up to $ 180 off their standard retail prices. If you feel that a Roomba is roaming around your house and doesn’t care much about bells and whistles, then these Roomba deals are perfect for you.

iRobot Roomba 614 – $ 225 ($ 153 discount)

The iRobot Roomba is one of, if not the most affordable Roomba. But don’t be mistaken as a sign of lesser quality. Although it is a Roomba entry, it is very capable of cleaning up a variety of junk. It is equipped with a three-stage cleaning system consisting of double brushes with multiple surfaces, an edge sweeping brush and a vacuum suction. Dirt is removed and is then picked up and trapped in the suction channel. The cleaning head automatically adjusts the height to keep the brushes and the surface to be cleaned in close contact.

From dust rabbits hiding under the bed to crumbs under the couch, the Roomba 614 can handle it all. The height is just enough to easily wander under furniture, while the iAdapt navigation technology ensures seamless navigation on every part of the floor, while avoiding loose cords, stairs and other obstacles. A Dirt Detect technology is also thrown in, allowing the robot to clean more deeply in places that need it most.

Free up time to relax or perform other meaningful activities with the iRobot Roomba 614. It has enough power to provide up to 90 minutes of cleaning time with a single load. Order now at Walmart for only $ 225, or $ 153 under the usual $ 379 price tag.

iRobot Roomba e6 – $ 296 ($ 33 ​​off)

Another affordable Roomba on the market is the Roomba e6. It features a solid trio of double brushes with multiple surfaces, a power-lifting suction and a highly efficient filter that effectively draws in and traps pet hair, allergens, dust and other dirt. The robot also has an edge sweeping brush that is specially mounted at a 27-degree angle, so that no mess gets stuck in edges and corners.

The iRobot Roomba e6 also comes with Dirt Detect technology that can identify areas with high traffic or areas that are often dirty. This ensures that the vacuum can be cleaned more intensively if required, assisted by a full range of intelligent sensors for smooth navigation through the house and avoiding dropoffs and obstacles.

What makes this model better than the 614, however, is the ability to operate it via the iRobot Home app. This app contains cleaning schedules, monitoring of cleaning activities and access to cleaning history. The app can also update its software so that it is always ready to work with the latest functions. The robot can even respond to voice commands as soon as it is connected to an Alexa or Google Assistant device.

Keep your floors in top shape while doing other chores or unwinding by getting hold of the iRobot Roomba e6. This robot vacuum cleaner can be yours at a reduced price of $ 296 when you order at Walmart.

