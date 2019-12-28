Walmart issues Gold & # 39; s Gym Treadmills for good resolutions for the new year

Loading...

If your New Year's good intentions include fitness and weight management, Walmart has a sale on Gold's fitness equipment that can help. The deals on Gold & # 39; s Gym treadmills and elliptical machines are good for cardiovascular conditioning and the home fitness setups can help strengthen important muscle groups.

Of course you can go to a gym to train and find a wide selection of heavy, professional cardio equipment and other fitness equipment. But the selection and quality of exercise bike and fitness equipment have been improved so that you can include your workouts in your schedule without having to travel to a gym, follow a certain dress code or wait for others to finish using machines or weight stations. Whether you are making your first investment in home fitness equipment or upgrading existing equipment, these six deals can help you save up to $ 221.

Gold & # 39; s Gym Trainer 430i Treadmill: $ 379, $ 221 off

The Gym Trainer 430i gold treadmill has a 16 inch by 50 inch belt and a slope of up to 10 degrees. The 430i also has a dual-grip heart rate monitor. Normally $ 600, the Gold & # 39; s Gym Trainer 430i Treadmill is $ 379 during this sale.

Gold & # 39; s Gym Trainer 720 treadmill with Power Incline: $ 499, $ 101 discount

The Gym Trainer 720 treadmill from Gold with Power Incline has a 2.5 hp engine and can handle up to 300 pounds. The belt measures 20-inch wide and 55-inch long and has 0-to-10-mph speed settings with 0-t0-10-degree of slope. An LED control panel displays the time, speed, distances and estimated calories burned. This model also has 18 workout apps to vary the speed, time and incline of the workout. A built-in fan and speaker contribute to your comfort and enjoyment. Normally $ 600, the Gold & # 39; s Gym Trainer 720 treadmill with Power Incline is $ 499 during this sale.

Gold & # 39; s Gym Stride Trainer 380 elliptical: $ 189, $ 100 off

With the Gold Stride Trainer Trainer 380 Elliptical you work your legs and arms at the same time as you strengthen your core. The console has an LCD panel for settings and to keep track of your progress. Normally $ 289, the Gold & # 39; s Gym Stride Trainer 380 Elliptical is $ 189 during this sale.

Gold & # 39; s Gym XRS 20 adjustable Olympic training bench: $ 140, $ 30 discount

The gold Gym XRS 20 adjustable Olympic training bench from Gold includes a squat rack, leg extension, preacher curl station and weight storage. You can move the couch for different exercises. Normally $ 170, the Gold & # 39; s Gym XRS 20 adjustable Olympic training bench is $ 140 during this sale. If you already have a number of free weights in your home gym, this bench will help you get the most out of your existing investment.

Gold & # 39; s Gym XRS 50 Home Gym with up to 280 lbs of resistance: $ 200, $ 49 off

The Gold & # 39; s Gym XRS 50 Home Gym uses a combination high and low pulley system so that you can strengthen all important muscle groups. Normally $ 249, the Gold & # 39; s Gym XRS 50 Home Gym is $ 200 during this sale. If you do not use loose weights, you can use this resistance machine to configure different training stations with a maximum of 280 pounds.

Gold & # 39; s Gym XR 55 Home Gym with 330 pound resistance: $ 277, $ 42 off

The Gym XR 55 Home Gym from Gold has up to 330 pounds of resistance with its vinyl weight stack and double pulley system. The adjustable, padded seat and preacher cushion provide extra comfort and training options. Normally $ 319, the Gold & # 39; s Gym XR 55 Home Gym is $ 277 during this sale.

