Walmart is now using robots to process food orders

Walmart’s secret weapon in the fight against Amazon for supremacy in the grocery store? Robot.

Alphabot is used in a 20-square-meter warehouse to process grocery orders for a Walmart super center in Salem, New Hampshire. According to Walmart, the system uses “autonomous carts to retrieve items ordered for online shopping from the environment, the refrigerator and the freezer area” and delivers them to an employee (also known as a person) who checks the order for correctness ,

Brian Roth, senior manager in Walmart’s U.S. automated pickup and digital operations department, said in a press release that Alphabot is helping to streamline the pickup and delivery process for online groceries. And it helps freelancers focus on service and sales while technology does the more everyday, repeatable tasks. “

Yes, your Walmart order is not fully assembled by robots. Human resources will continue to collect products and other “fresh items”.

And Roth notes that with increasing use of the Alphabot, the company will be able to use data to speed up and make more informed substitutions to replace products in an order if a brand is not available.

Bloomberg has a few details. The warehouse in Salem uses 30 alphabots and is only 20 percent full, which corresponds to around 170 orders per day. There is also a “downsized” Alphabot system operating in a warehouse in Arkansas (where Walmart’s corporate headquarters are located), and the system will next be launched in stores in Mustang, Oklahoma and Burbank, California.

Of course, if you’re a half-empty person, you’ll notice that this is simply the latest in a line of robots designed to do our shopping for us, and it’s pretty creepy.

It is also the last escalation in the ongoing food wars between Walmart and Amazon when the two mega-companies fight for control of our lives.

If you excuse me now, I’m at the farmers market.