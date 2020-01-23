Walmart has tons of vacuum cleaners for under $ 100

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

These vacuum cleaners will help make your simple post-game cleanup a real win.

By Chris Rierson, Mashable Shopping, 2020-01-23

TL; DR: Get a top brand vacuum on the cheap. Walmart is currently offering a lot for less than $ 100.

Whether you like it or not, the big game is just around the corner. You know, this massive soccer thing that happens at this time every year? And when you host a wake-up party, it means you’ll hear crumbs, goodies, and lots of shouting about screwed up calls and a disappointing half-time show. Isn’t that going to be fun?

You’ve already set up the gigantic new HDTV system and improved your slow cooker game for that killer chili and queso dip that everyone loves. Perhaps you even signed up for a table grill this year to keep the burgers galore. But great hosting goes hand in hand with the inevitable cleanup once the game is over and all these fair weather fans have messed up a lot. Fortunately, Walmart offers a variety of branded vacuum cleaners for under $ 100, most of which include free delivery.

Some everyday vacuum cleaners can cost up to $ 300, which we think is ridiculous. In the list below you will find some cheaper options from trusted providers like Bissell, Shark and Hoover. Then you can clean up like a world champion when the inevitable, anti-climactic outbreak happens like every year.