Walmart has half price shark vacuum cleaners

Light but powerful, these vacuum cleaners will definitely do the job.

Picture: shark

By Veronika KeroMashable Shopping2020-01-15 16:09:18 UTC

TL; DR: Get your home better than ever with a shark vacuum cleaner for up to 50% off at Walmart.

We know that robot vacuum cleaners were amazing, and rightly so. Doesn’t your house magically clean itself?

Well, maybe not if you’re a bit of a control freak and live by the mantra. “If you want something to be done right, do it yourself.”

If so, you’re in luck. Walmart offers up to 50% off a ton of shark products that you can use to tidy up your home on your own terms. This includes a good amount of upright vacuum cleaners that can be turned into handhelds and are perfect for picking up animal hair on furniture that you shouldn’t be lying on.

For those of you who are reading this and wondering why someone wants to do the job themselves, Walmart also has deals on a couple of Shark robot vacuum cleaners.

We have created a list of all current top sales. Check it out below: