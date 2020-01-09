Walmart has brand names under $ 50

Loading...

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Cook healthier meals quickly and easily.

Image: Farberware

By Chris RiersonMashable Shopping2020-01-09 19:03:09 UTC

TL; DR: Get a new air fryer and make healthier cooking quick and easy – Walmart currently offers an abundance of products for under $ 50, including top brands like Farberware and Hamilton Beach.

The holidays may be over, but there are still plenty of ways to party. The playoffs are here and the big game is just around the corner. The award season has also started and that’s a lot of red carpet snark on the horizon. That means you can stuff a lot of fried food on your face throughout the action. It’s your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, no problem.

Here’s an idea: why not use an air fryer instead to prepare these culinary delights like wings, fries, taquitos and the like? These easy-to-use attachments are perfect for making all the delicious snacks you love a little healthier. That means you can eat more at half time and don’t feel guilty at all. This is the story and you stick with it.

Air fryers use little to no oil in cooking. Instead, a convection process is used in which hot air circulates around the food at high speed. This gives the crispness and crispiness of a normal roast, but without any added fat and in a shorter time. Is it any wonder that they are quickly becoming the latest must-have kitchen device?

At the moment you can find top-class air fryers for less than $ 50 at Walmart – like the 3.2-liter Farberware for only $ 49 (usually $ 69) or the 2.5-liter Hamilton Beach for only $ 45.99 ($ ​​53 less than $ 99). You can get even bigger and save 43% on the Power Air Fryer Elite 5.5-liter 6-in-1 machine (including a cake tin), usually $ 97 to $ 49.99.

Let yourself be enchanted by all the delicious snacks and apps for your guests – jalapeno poppers, pizza rolls, gourmet Mac’n cheese balls (those with chic cheese because it’s a party) or the vegetarian Tempura sticks – because there is no New Year Dissolution will keep you from having fun. Not this time.