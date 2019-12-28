Walmart Christmas sale: best deals for audio, TV & gaming, and more

Loading...

Christmas Day is over and a new year – and in fact a whole new decade – is coming. And although the big holiday sale is complete, it is still the season for deals and steals because the big retailers like Walmart like to clean up their remaining inventory (and lure customers who have gift vouchers and Christmas money to burn).

We expect this sale to last until the beginning of 2020 after the holidays, and Walmart already has its own end-of-year outburst with juicy discounts on everything from home supplies to electronics. However, there is a sea of ​​things to sort through – Walmart is certainly in the aforementioned camp of retailers who want to free up some space on their shelves – so it can be a time-consuming hassle to smell the legitimate good deals among all the junk.

Skip the goose hunt and let us save you some time. We have already searched Walmart's New Year's Eve offer to offer you a host of great deals on electronics from well-known brands such as headphones and TVs (among others). If you are one of the good guys or girls who have some Christmas money to spend, or if you are looking for last-minute technical deals before we ring the bell in 2020, then read on:

Beats by Dre urBeats3 Earphones

Beats, now owned by Apple, remains a household name in the world of head-fi, but you don't have to take hundreds to enjoy that basy punch. The urBeats3 headphones are the perfect no-nonsense pair of earbuds that you can take with you anywhere (although somewhat ironically, the 3.5 mm audio connection means that you cannot use them with newer iPhones). Walmart now has them for just $ 35, a fall of $ 25 from their usual price of around $ 60.

HyperX Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset

HyperX makes some of the best and most valuable gaming headsets on the market and the Cloud Revolver remains one of our favorites of all time. It is compatible with almost any gaming platform and the detachable microphone means that you can use it as normal headphones whenever you want. It is made even more attractive by this great New Year's discount, allowing you to score the Cloud Revolver gaming headset for just $ 80 and save $ 40 on the regular price tag.

Scepter 32-inch HD LED TV with built-in DVD player

The Scepter 32-inch LED TV is the perfect medium-sized HD LED TV for children, your bedroom or a guest room. It even has a built-in player to enjoy those older DVDs (which may not look that good on a modern 4K large screen TV). The 720p HD resolution will not win any design prizes in 2020, but for 100 dollars ($ 30 off) it is difficult to look into this cheap gift horse in the mouth.

XYZprinting da Vinci Mini wireless 3D printer

If you are looking for an inexpensive way to get into 3D printing, the da Vinci mini wireless printer from XYZprinting is a good place to start. It offers a working area of ​​6 cubic inches, making it a great desktop-friendly machine for smaller 3D printing projects, and the wireless connectivity allows for a simple and user-friendly installation. It comes with all the software you need, as well as materials to get started right away – and with a $ 110 discount you can do it for just $ 170.

Motile 14-inch Windows 10 Ultrabook

Motile is one of the new Walmart house brands and this laptop is well above its weight. The 14-inch Motile ultrabook comes with Windows 10 and 8 GB RAM packs, a 256 GB solid-state drive and an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU with Radeon Vega 8 graphics card that lets you play light. The 1080p screen is tuned by THX for a lively image and the aluminum frame is lightweight and yet durable for all-day wear and use. For $ 349 after a 50% discount on the retail price, the Motile 14-inch ultrabook gives you a lot of laptop for your money.

Nikon D3500 DSLR camera with AF-P DX Nikkor 18-55 mm lens

Nikon has proven that you don't have to earn a fortune for a good digital SLR camera and the D3500 is a newer model that is the perfect starting point for someone who wants to be more serious about photography. This competitively priced camera comes with a Nikkor 18-55 mm zoom lens with an f / 3.5-5.6G aperture, so that you can shoot immediately. With $ 349 after a nice $ 75 discount, the Nikon D3500 is perhaps the best way to purchase a modern digital SLR camera for less than $ 400 right now.

Vizio 3.1.2 channel Premium Soundbar system

If you want to improve the sound of your TV, but do not want to deal with the costs and labor required for a surround sound speaker arrangement, then this 3.1-channel soundbar system from Viz is for you. The soundbar has five Dolby Atmos powered speaker drivers – three facing forward and two facing up – and you also get a sleek wireless subwoofer that you can place virtually anywhere. With the built-in Google Chromecast you can also stream audio directly to the soundbar from your mobile device. You can add this Vizio soundbar and subwoofer to your home cinema setup for $ 367 and save $ 101.

RCA 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV

Ultra HD TVs are now almost the norm and that kind of ubiquity means that prices are much lower than a few years ago. The RCA 65-inch TV is a great and affordable way to enjoy some entertainment on the big screen in clear 4K, and with the built-in Roku software you can start watching right away – no external streaming sticks or boxes required. With a saving of $ 250, you can grab the RCA 65-inch 4K Roku TV for $ 430.

