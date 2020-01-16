Walmart catches flake for prank tweet, which apparently refers to the death of Paul Walker

A new day, a new “nervous” Twitter faux pas.

Walmart is the latest mega-brand to appear on social media after seemingly joking about Paul Walker’s death, of all things related to Pillsbury’s cinnamon buns.

The brand responded to @iamlaurenmiles, who tweeted “* me racin to the next Wally World *” – accompanied by a GIF from a car that drove irregularly through traffic – in response to news that the chain was now Pillsbury cinnamon buns with pink sold strawberry cream frosting.

“Hey, Paul Walker,” the individual or potential AI or hive mind responsible for running the megastore’s Twitter, wrote: “Click it or ticket” – a slogan emanating from the National Highway Traffic Safety seat belt campaign Administration is used. perceived by many as an insensitive indication of the star’s death in 2013.

According to a lawsuit filed by his daughter Meadow, Walker, a passenger in Roger Rodas’ Porsche Carrera GT, died when he was caught on his seat belt in a burning car after a high-speed accident.

Walmart may have just referred to Walker’s role in the popular “Fast and the Furious” franchise, but the brand obviously recognized its mistake and deleted the tweet, although users continued to distribute screenshots and comments.