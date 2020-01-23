Wallabies trainer Dave Rennie on Wallabies captain Michael Hooper

Where Hooper, who turned in the NSW captain this week to focus on his shape and ring the next generation of Waratahs leaders, remains uncertain.

The couple had a private conversation when Rennie visited the Waratahs on Wednesday, and both clarified that Hooper’s primary focus was on earning a Wallabies jersey.

The 99-Test No. 7 signed a gigantic five-year contract renewal worth $ 6 million in 2018. At the time, this was the core of a small group of RAs that was critical to the success of the 2023 World Cup.

Rennie made it clear that other people’s decisions would not affect his opinion at the selection table.

“It’s a clean table,” he said.

“What I know about him (Hooper), he’s a good man, he’s got a tremendous work ethic, he’s going to be desperate to hit the wallabies, and his job is to show us that in Super Rugby.”

Rennie is halfway through a 10-day tour of his new landscape before flying back to Scotland where he explores his deal with Pro14 club Glasgow Warriors.

His commitment to these players and staff means that he won’t start full-time with the Wallabies until the end of June, leaving little time to prepare for a two-test tour in July.

In the meantime, he will light the candle at both ends and will find it hard to rely on his assistants Scott Wisemantel, Matt Taylor, a striker-to-be-appointed coach, and Australian pickers Scott Johnson and Mick O’Connor.

After a bad World Cup season, Australia is in sixth place in the world rankings and has not held a Bledisloe Cup since 2002.

Rennie said it was “absolutely” possible to get back to the top of the pecking order, but that more conditioned athletes and a smarter play style were key.

“You have to be ready to play the All Blacks for 80 minutes and they can stab you twice in two minutes,” he said.

“So we want to be really well conditioned, try to create really explosive, powerful athletes, and then all the technical and tactical things come into play.”

He added: “We want to be smart. I think a game has a real balance. We still want to be able to play territory and apply pressure. We still want to play what is ahead. We need Player with. ” the ability to do both, and sometimes you have to be brave.

“But I think tactically to form the defense – if they are tight you can meet a winger, if they are high you can train long and so on. Just a positive attitude towards how we do the ball bypass.” , then we have to be defensively well-conditioned to constantly reach the line speed and try to slow the ball down to get to the front and start again. “

He also stressed the importance of wallabies earning respect out of the field.

“Ultimately, we will earn respect if we have a group of people who work hard for one another and dare to spill blood for each other and do it for 80 minutes.

“If we’re good at the community but don’t fight on the field, people won’t respect us. If we play good football but behave badly in public, people won’t respect us.”

RA is reviewing the Giteau Act, which regulates the selection of players overseas, but Rennie said he preferred the selection and development of talent in Australia and brought some players home.

“For us to have control over their development and conditioning and so on, they really need to be back here,” he said.

“As we know, a lot of people play in France, it’s a different game – it’s really difficult to get straight to the test level from France.”

