Wallabies trainer Dave Rennie makes the right sounds in the first week in Australia

Loading

They were more or less the same questions asked in different ways. Can you help the wallabies to win the Bledisloe Cup back? Does Australia have the cattle? Who will be your captain Shall we pick wallabies from overseas? And why are you here?

The wallabies pin glittered under the lights. “I had a lot of time to think about it. I got a rapprochement from Australia from the start, so I did my homework,” he said. “Raelene (Castle) flew to Jersey, we sat down for a few hours. She really impressed me. Smart and hard, very interested and motivated to change. The fact that I know (director of Rugby Scott Johnson) felt I The leadership here was really strong, I felt like they would have my back. That was a big part of it.

“I understand the rugby landscape here, there is a lot of talent here and I felt like I could make a difference. The key was having good people around me and building a base. I was really excited about this challenge. “

Rennie’s appointment at the end of last year was generally seen as a win for Australia and New Zealand’s defeat. It is generally recognized. He is loved in many circles.

His ability to unite a diverse Chiefs playgroup and lead them to glory twice while integrating a star as big as Sonny Bill Williams is a good sign of the Wallabies. Australia’s cultural diversity is a strength and a challenge, especially for its captain.

Rennie’s U20 World Cup with three goals and the junior All Blacks in 2008, 2009 and 2010 shows that promoting young talent is a strength. This is another good sign as the talent outflow after the World Cup in Australia left a huge gap in the players.

New boss: Raelene Castle and Rennie are chatting at RA headquarters. Photo credit: Louise Kennerley

He has promised fitter, tactically pragmatic wallabies who will spill blood for each other in the field and earn respect.

But there are two big question marks that linger. This is the 56-year-old’s first international leadership position, which means a big step up in many ways. It’s more control and expectation with less control over the quality and fitness of the playgroup.

In 2015, Rennie’s predecessor Michael Cheika trained the Waratahs in Super Rugby and reached the final with a strong NSW squad (albeit with a few lucky strikes). In the following years, Cheika found that the role without real high-performance integration in the four Super Rugby teams was more choice than coach. His ability to influence and control deteriorated and the results deteriorated.

Australia’s first test opponent this year, Ireland, has perfected the centralized model. They recently left New Zealand, as a senior administrator told the Herald. The national union controls the player movement and concentrates much of the top talent in Leinster, while treating Connacht as a development province for years. As Rennie emphasized on Thursday: “You (Ireland) have a large share of Leinster playing for you and you (Leinster) are currently murdering everyone up here. You will have a really good side and they will be a really good lead for us “.

In other words, Rennie and the Wallabies will only do as well as the Australian system allows. They could make it worse, but they won’t be able to do it better.

The other question mark is his late arrival. He chose to keep his contract with Pro14 team Glasgow and was able to qualify for full-time friendly matches in Brisbane and Sydney on 10 days.

“It’s not perfect,” Rennie admitted this week. “I chose Glasgow and I didn’t want to leave it.

“There were a number of players that I said I would stay all year round so we signed up. In the end we talked about the quality of the people we brought in with (attack coach Scott Wisemantel) and (defense coach) ) Matt Taylor, this connection will be important. We will plan a lot from a distance. It is doable. I have done it before. I think the key is that good people are involved and that is what we have. “

Loading

The downside is that Australia is trained by a man who is committed to his obligations.

In his replies there was a welcome absence of ideology and not a single mention of the “Australian way”. He talked about balance, heads-up rugby, but also about kicks to exert pressure and flex the body’s defenses.

Despite the complexity of his dual role, he was present in all important details. He was asked about the next line in a verse of the Australian anthem in one of the interviews on Thursday and stumbled and promised to sing it with enthusiasm during the first test at Suncorp Stadium.

But in response to a question about Australia’s player pipeline, Rennie knew that there were five young players this year looking for a replacement for a second spell in the Junior Wallabies squad, compared to the twelve last year. He knows what to work with this year and in 2023.

Rennie is not the Messiah. There will be many challenges for the second foreigner who coaches the wallabies. He will rely heavily on rugby director Scott Johnson to win the trust and commitment of the super rugby provinces. But his first public appearance as a Wallabies coach left the impression of being a man of substance and integrity, with a track record that is an encouraging starting point.

Georgina Robinson is the chief rugby reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sports

Loading