Wallabies star Jack Maddocks wants to move home to NSW Waratahs

After taking rugby seriously in his first year after graduating from high school, Maddocks built a career as a winger and defender, but many see his fate as the No. 10 jersey. The Waratahs seem to see Beale as the short-term answer to Bernard Foley’s departure, but Maddocks could also be considered there.

The new NSW trainer Rob Penney will be happy about his quality and experience in an otherwise below-average second leg. The Waratahs trust talented junior wallabies like Will Harrison, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Ben Donaldson, but with a season opener against the reigning champions, the New Zealand Crusaders on February 1st will be crucial.

The rebels are comfortably staffed with talents, including wallabies like Matt Toomua, Dane Haylett-Petty, Marika Koroibete, Reece Hodge and greats like Bill Meakes, Campbell Magnay, Semisi Tupou and Andrew Kellaway.

The two companies had reportedly had talks about a player swap, with Melbourne interested in Cam Clark and young shooter Donaldson. On Wednesday, a source from Super Rugby announced that the deal would involve more transactions, with NSW compensating the rebels for their takeover.

The deal also included Rugby Australia’s Rugby Scott Johnson director, rugby.com.au reported.

Maddocks grew up in Sydney, attended Scots College, where he excelled in cricket, won the NSW Cricketer of the Year twice for his age group, and received a scholarship to play at the University of Sydney.

After leaving school, he resumed rugby, played Colts for Easts, and made progress under rugby director Pauli Taumoepeau. In the same year he was selected for the NSW under 20 and then for the Australian under 20 and then played at the Rugby U20 World Cup.

He made his 2017 Super Rugby debut for the rebels and was a development player on the Spring Tour of the Wallabies at the end of the year.