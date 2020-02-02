Wallabies No.10 candidates receive Reality Check

The complexity of Dave Rennie’s search for a No. 10 was highlighted in Japan, where the most experienced option, Rebels No 10 Matt To’omua, failed to convince the Sunwolves. He will have to work hard to shake the idea that No. 12 is not his best position.

2. The ticks and crosses of the Waratahs

It looks like it could be Jake Gordon’s year. Everyone knows he has a running game, but against the Crusaders in Nelson he had total control over his passing game.

His distribution was nifty and accurate, and he was probably the choice of Waratahs, although Mark Nawaqanitawase will understandably get all the attention.

As for Rob Penney, however, is a scrum that has been put under pressure at times, though the Crusaders were without Owen Franks (UK) and Joe Moody (rested) while All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor started on the bench.

Leicester Fainga’anuku and Braydon Ennor were awarded two goals in the second half. The latter happened right after the Waratahs withdrew. The Waratahs’ form of attack looked fine, but these defensive mistakes cannot last throughout the season if the Waratahs want to win their conference.

3. Brumbies three looks promising

It’s almost impossible to get a lot out of the Brumbies Reds game given the conditions, but Henry Speight trading in the Reds could ultimately benefit both sides.

Speight apparently still has something in the tank and is providing some valuable experience, while his move has opened the door for Kata and Tom Wright in Canberra.

Kata may rise in midfield of the Brumbies in response to Ngani Laumape, but he also appears to be able to do some damage to the wing.

Wright definitely looks like he has found his best position across the board and done well, though this revealed Lucas’ lack of size. With intelligent and hard-working Andy Muirhead in the squad and Tom Banks, who is expected to return to 15th place, the Brumbies should have enough points in the last three points to complement the driving style.

4. The rebels’ discipline is inadequate

Dane Haylett-Petty fingered the rebels’ defense after losing to the Sunwolves, but their discipline was a problem on both sides.

Shortly before half time and at 22:13, the rebels were keen to attack before Matt Philip struggled to get a penalty and reduce the pressure on the rebels.

It was a bad moment for a full-hearted player who really wanted to catch Dave Rennie’s eye and summarize the difference between the two teams. Although the Sunwolves were thrown together in three weeks without the stars of the Japanese Rugby World Cup, their skills – especially their retirement from week 9 – were better than most Australian teams in the first week and clearly made their rise as a rugby nation made.

Outside of the center, Keisuke Moriya also looks like an enormous perspective. Given the existing rugby links between Australia and New Zealand and Japan, it is almost impossible to imagine rugby of the future in the southern hemisphere without Japan playing a key role.

5. Watch Ireland

The Irish travel to Australia in July, so it’s worth keeping an eye on them as they are created without trainer Joe Schmidt. They recorded a 19:12 win against Scotland in Dublin, but the result could have been different if Scotland’s full-back Stuart Hogg hadn’t embarrassedly thrown the ball over the tryline while he was trying to put the ball down with one hand instead of just falling over the line.

Interestingly enough, this opportunity came after Ireland had tried unsuccessfully to chase the ball from below, which they would never have done under Schmidt. They’re obviously trying to develop their game under new coach Andy Farrell, and that could create opportunities for teams like the Wallabies. The loss of Scrum coach Greg Feek, who is now with the All Blacks, also seemed to have an impact, with the Scots surprisingly at the forefront of the standard.

Team of the week

JP Smith (Reds) Alex Mafi (Reds) Taniela Tupou (Red) Angus Blyth (red wines) Rob Simmons (Waratahs) Rob Valetini (Brumbies) Michael Hooper (Waratahs) Pete Samu (Brumbies) Jake Gordon (Waratahs) Noah Lolesio (Brumbies) Mark Nawaqanitawase (Waratahs) James O’Connor (Reds) Tevita Kuridrani (Brumbies) Solomone Kata (Brumbies) Tom Banks (Brumbies)

Paul Cully is a rugby columnist for The Sydney Morning Herald.

