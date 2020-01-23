Wallabies' new trainer Dave Rennie says the skipper is getting in shape

Wallabies’ new coach Dave Rennie says that Michael Hooper’s decision to step down as captain of NSW Waratah has no bearing on whether he remains captain of the national team.

Rennie met Hooper on Wednesday, shortly after the Flanker announced that he would resign his leadership role in the Waratahs during a short break in Australia from his position as coach of the Scottish team Glasgow Warriors.

“He seemed to be in a really good room. He took a good break. He came back in a really good nick, ”said Rennie on Thursday.

“The message we all convey is that you have to earn the right to play. We will choose guys that are based on the super rugby form.”

When asked if that extended to Hooper and Captain Rennie replied, “Definitely.”

Rennie also announced that he and Rugby Australia director Scott Johnson had discussed the Giteau rule that overseas wallabies would be considered for selection if they earned 60 test caps.

The Springboks used several overseas players for their ultimately triumphant World Cup in Japan, but Rennie excluded Australia from taking a similar approach.

“Anyone who is overseas has to commit to Australia in the long term instead of tearing it down because he has already completed X tests,” he said.

“I don’t think it is great for Australian rugby to bring so many overseas people back.

“It will encourage more players to look for money because they know they can still be a wallaby. This is a worrying trend for me.”

We need to show them a little love, help them develop and create a culture where people don’t want to go. “

Rennie said he intends to implement a high-speed game plan where fitness is key.

“We can put a lot of time and emphasis on skills, but if our stamina falls defensively at a crucial moment or you finish second in the attack,” he said.

Rennie also insisted that inexperience was not an obstacle to the aspiring players who were part of the junior wallabies team that reached the U20 junior final last year.

The New Zealander’s first tests are two home games against Ireland in July.

“There will be a large part of Leinsters playing for them and they will only murder everyone in Europe,” he warned.

“You will be a really good team and that will be a good measure of our position.”

Rennie’s revelations … what the Wallabies trainer wants

Explosive athletes required – Rennie targets powerful, explosive and conditioned athletes to play the high-speed game he wants

No Reputation Impairment – Rennie says shape and not reputation determine the composition of his Wallabies team, and so does Captain Michael Hooper

Age is not an obstacle – Rennie is aware of the growing number of junior wallabies who will move into the Australian super rugby field after entering the 2019 World Under 20s final

No imitation of the new world champion South Africa’s selection policy – The Springboks commemorated several overseas players in 2019, but Rennie has emphasized his fondness for the selection of Australian super athletes

Beware of Ireland – Australia’s first two Rennie tests in July will be at home against Ireland. Rennie faces a big challenge as Leinster, the leading provincial club, has his opponents in his sights.

aap