Wall Street warns of road slowdown after 2019 boil

Loading...

Instead, it's a simple math question. Stocks don't have much room to go up after their exceptional performance in 2019, analysts said.

The starting points are important. Investments started last year at a low point after recession worries crushed the markets in late 2018. However, US stocks will start 2020 at a level close to historic highs.

Retirement savers will likely have to set aside more, as returns will not be as generous as what we have seen in the past decade

Wall Street has been busy trying to dampen expectations. Vanguard predicts that US stocks will return between 3.5% and 5.5% per year over the next decade.

Some large banks have relatively healthy expectations for stocks in 2020, but few, if any, demand a repeat of the 2019 surge for the S&P 500, which was 28.9% at Tuesday's close.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch sees the index finish in 2020 at 3300, which would represent an increase of 2.2%. Goldman Sachs is more optimistic, with a goal of 3,400 – still less than a fifth of last year's gain.

Inventories are much more expensive than a year ago on a multitude of different measures. One of the most commonly used is the comparison between the price of a share and its profit from the previous year. According to this measure, the S&P 500 is trading at 21.1 times its profits – from 16.5 at the start of last year and well above its average in the last two decades of 17.7, according to FactSet.

Fears of recession

However, low interest rates should help keep this price-earnings valuation high, analysts said.

Even if the worst-case scenario were to occur and the U.S. economy were to sink into a recession, many investors say they are not worried about the repeat of the 2007-2009 crash, where some equity investors have lost more than half of their savings.

Investors have been hesitant to invest their money in stocks, even after this decade, so fund managers say they don't see excessively overvalued markets like they did ten years ago.

– Associated press

Most seen in business

Loading