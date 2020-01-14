Wall Street posts a new record after optimistic bank results

“It (bank revenue) reflects where we are in the business cycle,” said Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E * TRADE Financial Corp.

“We have a decade of consistent earnings behind us and the banks, especially JPMorgan, are making record profits. Given the strength of the US economy, this is not surprising.”

Loading

Analysts expect S & P 500 companies’ earnings to decline 0.5 percent in a row in a second consecutive quarter, according to Refesitiv IBES data, largely due to the decline in energy and industrial revenues from a sustained trade war between China and the United States.

According to Reuters, China has pledged to buy nearly $ 80 billion in industrial goods from the United States and to supply more than $ 50 billion in energy over the next two years, citing a source beyond the expected Phase-1 – The trade agreement is to be signed today.

However, the limiting gains on Wall Street were technology and internet stocks, with the major indices peaking at the last session. Amazon.com, Apple, Nvidia Corp and Facebook lose between 0.8 and 1 percent.

At 1:12 p.m. New York Time (5:12 p.m. CEST), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 128.94 points, or 0.45 percent, to 29,035.99, and the S&P 500 rose 3.94 points, or 0.12 percent 3,292.07 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 13.27 points, or 0.14 percent, to 9,287.20.

Delta Air Lines grew 3.6 percent after quarterly earnings were better than expected, driven by customers who benefited from competitive airline 737 MAX cancellations. The S&P 1500 Airlines Index rose 2 percent.

The S&P index posted 58 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq posted 148 new highs and 23 new lows.

Reuters