Wall Street is pulling back from its record highs after a soft job report

4. The data from US non-farms are disappointing: On the global stage, the U.S. non-farm payrolls highlighted trading on Friday. This data disappointed slightly and showed that US jobs rose 145,000 last month from a consensus estimate of 162,000. However, the wage growth component of the data release may have been a silver lining for market participants. It showed that hourly wages had grown moderately last month, up 0.1 percent from the forecast 0.3 percent, and retailers’ inflation risk remained low in the US economy.

5. Weak US data weighs on US dollar stocks: Weak US employment figures weighed on risk appetite on Friday. It was generally responsible for the decline in US stocks and had a minor game of government bonds with safe havens. The US dollar also suffered from the news, declining about 0.25 percent after the release as traders raised expectations for rate cuts by the Federal Reserve at some point this year. This dynamic supported a short AUD jump above 69 cents. The gold price also rose by 0.65 percent.

6. Tensions between the US and Iran remain in focus: A easing of tensions between the United States and Iran has underpinned waning market volatility. However, the problem remains a key concern for retailers. Industrial metal prices rose on Friday after the US announced new economic sanctions against Iran targeting Iranian metal exporters in response to Iran’s attacks on US military bases in Iraq last week. However, market expectations for an escalation of the conflict remain fairly low as oil prices continue to fall after the sharp price hike last week.

7. What to see this week: The coming week contains some important news that is worth seeing. At the top of the list is the planned signing of the first US-China trade agreement in Washington. US earnings are slowly picking up, with financial sector stocks highlighting the calendar. Tensions between the United States and Iran will continue to be the focus, especially after Iran admitted at the weekend that it was responsible for dropping the Boeing passenger plane on its ground. And on the economic calendar with a flood of US, European and Chinese data.

8. Markets are changing

ASX futures fall 52 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6817.

AUD + 0.6% to 69.01 US cents

On Wall Street: Dow -0.5% S&P 500 -0.3% Nasdaq -0.3%

In New York: BHP + 0.3% Rio + 0.3% Atlassian -1.1%

In Europe: Stoxx 50 -0.2% FTSE -0.1% CAC -0.1% DAX -0.1%

Nikkei 225 futures -0.6%

Spot gold + 0.7% to USD 1562.34 an ounce in New York

Brent crude oil -0.6% to $ 64.98 a barrel

US oil -0.9% to $ 59.04 a barrel

Iron ore -0.5% to $ 93.92 per ton

Dalian iron ore flat at 659.5 yuan

LME Aluminum + 0.1% to $ 1806 per ton

LME copper + 0.3% to US $ 6198 per ton

2-year yield: US 1.57% Australia 0.81%

5-year yield: US 1.63% Australia 0.87%

10-year yield: US 1.82% Australia 1.25% Germany -0.20%

10-year yield gap between the USA and Australia: 57 basis points

This column was produced in a commercial partnership between The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and IG

Information is of a general nature only.