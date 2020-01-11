Walker Amy Harrison decided to return to Matilda's squad

Loading...

Amy Harrison hadn’t expected to play much for her club in late January, but after being overlooked by the Matildas’ Olympic qualifiers, the Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder now wants to prove that she deserves to play in Tokyo.

Despite her impressive form this season and the inclusion in the World Cup and Chile series ranks, Harrison had no more room for qualification in the narrow group of 20 players. Milicic called Harrison personally to explain his reasoning, assuring her that if she could improve certain aspects of her game, she would have a place in future squads.

Proof: Amy Harrison is determined to work her way into the Matildas.

“It is disappointing not to have been called to a camp. I have been there a bit lately so it was disappointing but at the end of the day I have to go ahead and accept that and try to change the decision for next time “said Harrison. “Ante spoke to me about it and why. The coach has to make decisions and now it’s up to me to change his mind and get involved for the [next Matildas squad in March].”

Despite the unbeaten start of the season for the Wanderers, no player from the club was appointed to the Matildas team. Harrison was perhaps the most notable absent, while teen Kyra Cooney-Cross was another thought that might have done enough to earn her first cap.