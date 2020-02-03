Walgreens pay $ 7.5 million in billing via fake pharmacist

OAKLAND, California – Walgreens pays $ 7.5 million to settle with the California authorities after an employee was criminally accused of pretending to be a pharmacist and illegally completed more than 745,000 prescriptions in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Kim Thien Le has argued not guilty of felony imitation charges. Prosecutors said that from the end of 2006 to 2017, Le used the license numbers of registered pharmacists to present themselves and issue prescriptions in Walgreens stores in the provinces of Santa Clara and Alameda.

The prescriptions would contain more than 100,000 for opioids such as fentanyl, morphine and codeine.

Le did not have a pharmacy license himself, prosecutors said.

The district attorneys in both provinces filed a consumer protection campaign against Walgreens. Prosecutors announced on Monday that the pharmacy giant agreed to settle. The company pays $ 7.5 million in fines, costs, and reparations.

Walgreens officials did not immediately respond to an email and phone call to look for comments.

“It is the job of the company to ensure that its employees have the appropriate permit and to conduct a thorough background check,” said Alameda County district attorney Nancy O’Malley in a statement.

The complaint claimed that Walgreens had not thoroughly examined Le when it promoted her to positions that required a permit and did not ensure that the internal systems were strong enough to prevent an employee from avoiding them.

Walgreens has since taken steps to re-verify the licenses of its pharmacy staff across the country and has taken other corrective measures, O’leyley’s office said.

