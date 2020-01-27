Waking up to success: Richie Saunders, linked by BYU, learned to sacrifice at an early age

MT. PLEASANT – Richie Saunders can shoot a basketball.

The 6 foot 5 inch swingman of Wasatch Academy and the future BYU Cougar has a high and smooth release point for the ball, which often finds the back of the net. The shooting seems effortless, as if it was something that Saunders had just woken up, rather than waking up, over and over again, at a rather inconvenient time to develop it.

It is 5 am at the Saunders house on a given morning, which dates back almost 10 years. It’s an hour when almost all 8-year-olds aren’t even close to waking up, not to mention most parents who enjoy every available sleep before starting a long day.

But these 8-year-olds aren’t Richie Saunders, who showed unusual behavior early on.

“I know, it sounds crazy, but I really did,” said Richie Saunders of his 5 am workouts. “And I really owe it to my father for all the hours he spent with me at the gymnasium. This has been going on for a long time and I seriously look back, sometimes thinking, “Was I crazy?” “

For those who are considering a master builder, making ridiculously strict demands on his children to perhaps achieve something he couldn’t, well, no.

On the contrary, it was the opposite, with Richie making requests to his father, Rich Saunders, even after the several late nights of being stake president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I know there were some mornings that were really difficult for him, but I never wanted to miss him,” said Richie Saunders. “And I really know the sacrifices he made for me and I will never forget him.”

Elder Saunders, who played for the UC Davis basketball team in the early 1990s, made sure he never pushed his kids to any chase, but at the same time time, educate them as best they can about the process.

“I always wanted to give my kids a boost, as opposed to what I had grown up with. So I always wanted to put myself at their disposal. Either way, ”said Rich Saunders. “And honestly, I didn’t care about the chase. If Richie wanted to be a ballet dancer, then I really don’t care. I just wanted to be there to help them the best I could with whatever they decided to make. “

As for Richie’s specific pursuit of basketball, it started with his father’s trips to the gym with his older sister, Whitney Saunders, who continued to play for Snow College. When Whitney finished high school, there was only father and son left, with few days to sleep.

“It wasn’t everyday, but it seemed to be at least three times a week and up to five,” said Rich Saunders. “And Richie always wanted to do it. I do not remember a single time when I had to speak to him about it. He wanted to pay the price to be the best he could, and it was my job to be there for him. “

Of course, Rich Saunders passed on a lot of knowledge about the sacrifices necessary to reach your goals, his son wishing very early to become a college basketball player.

“It doesn’t just happen, and my dad explained it to me very early,” said Richie Saunders. “Every child needs to know that you have to work. It didn’t just come and luckily I had a father there to help me reach my goals and let me know what was needed. “

About Wasatch

Fast forward several years later with Richie Saunders rising to become a standout player for Riverton, where he averaged 19 points in the second year. But instead of continuing to play for the Silverwolves for the next two years, a move from his family eventually led to a move to Wasatch Academy.

Going to Wasatch Academy is not just a casual decision, as the program is located at Mt. Pleasant, a city about two hours drive from Riverton, but also a program and surroundings very different from what Richie Saunders was used to.

“It was difficult. I’m not going to lie,” he said of the radical decision.

His family anticipated the move and wanted to reduce the size of their home, as Saunders’ four older siblings had moved. Looking around at the options, the Wasatch Academy emerged as what Richie Saunders ultimately decided as his best course of action, although growing pains were involved.

First of all, the level of play at Wasatch Academy, which forced the Riverton star to a limited playing time, first of all, while learning to play with the high level of staff.

“He had to learn to expand his range as a shooter, and the speed of the game somehow caught up with him in his first year,” said Wasatch coach Dave Evans. “He also needed to work on several other aspects of his game, like rebounding, but he really, really dedicated himself to improving in all aspects to become a great basketball player.”

Richie Saunders’ first year involved leaving the bench for much of the season and some frustration at the start.

“It was not easy and I wondered a lot about why I was here,” he said. “I had to catch up a lot and it was difficult. It was difficult to adapt to the speed of the game here, and yes, I got a little deeper. “

But Richie Saunders is not one to stay in the holes and worked hard to do whatever was necessary to adapt.

“He overcame it a lot and impressively,” said Evans. “We gave him a lot of challenges and, man, I have rarely seen a player work as hard as he has to get to the point where he really helps us win a lot of games. I can’t say enough about him. “

Richie Saunders now starts for Wasatch and averages 14.7 points per game, placing him just behind Caleb Lohner of 15.2 and Mike Saunders of 14.9. He did everything by shooting 50% from the 3-point range while playing against some of the best preparation programs in the country almost on a weekly basis.

Far from the yard

While his efforts on the ground are impressive, so have his efforts. Rich Saunders describes his son as someone who loves diversity with the desire to expand as much as possible in everything he does in life.

“He’s been really motivated for life since he was young,” said Rich Saunders. “Growing up meant collecting coins. He was relentless in all of this, and now it’s things like visiting Mali, Africa, not once, but twice, just to serve these people. He loves people there and he has to make a living. “

Richie Saunders’ other activities involve a carpentry workshop, a piano and even some of the earliest businesses that enabled him to earn enough money to travel to exotic places such as Mali, Tahiti and elsewhere.

Richie Saunders’ next location is yet to be determined, although it will be a two-year trip as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Wasatch star is about to hand over his mission documents and will serve two years before he even dribbles a basketball for BYU.

No matter where Richie Saunders serves, he may have a little trouble convincing his fellow missionaries to get up at 5 a.m. to shoot baskets, although he thinks his pursuits will be blessed anyway.

“It is a sacrifice, but something I am ready to do. You sacrifice yourself for God, so I believe he sacrifices himself for you, ”he said. “This is something that I have believed in my whole life and I couldn’t be more excited to serve people wherever I am called. I can not wait. “