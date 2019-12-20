Wakefield's popular chippy damaged in a fire

Loading...

A popular fish and chips store in Outwood was damaged by a fire that burned for over an hour and a half.

The Tony’s Fish and Chips fire on Leeds Road in Outwood was first reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Three fire crews witnessed the store fire, located in an annex at the end of a row of terraced houses.

The start of the fire is not yet clear, but store staff confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

The store remains standing and appears intact from the outside, although a small pile of blackened debris can be seen near the back door.

A neighbor said that the fire was well managed by the firefighters and that she was only told about the incident when a friend called her.

Tony’s has been led by Tony Fascione, known to locals as “the singer,” since 2002.

It is understood that three generations of Mr. Fascione's family currently work at Chippy.

A spokesman for the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they had witnessed the fire.

They said, “We were called at 4:26 pm to report a fire on Leeds Road in Wakefield.

"Teams from Wakefield, Ossett and Rothwell were present and had left at 6:02 pm".

The Black Horse pub on Westgate will also hold a raffle during their musical evenings to raise funds for Tony and his family.

In an article on Facebook, the pub said: "As a sign of goodwill, we will organize a raffle on our musical evenings (Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday and Christmas Eve) for the chance to win a bottomless brunch for 2!

"All profits go directly to Tony and his family business."