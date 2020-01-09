Loading...

Wakefield Veterinary Hospital Paragon was highly praised by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RVCS) after becoming one of the few locations in the UK that were rated outstanding in four areas.

Paragon was rated as outstanding in four different award categories – team and specialist responsibility, diagnostic service, inpatient service – for which it received full marks – and

Emergency and intensive care.

The RCVS expert was impressed by the first-class employees and facilities of the multidisciplinary referral center and the hospital for small animals.

The auditor’s report states: “The premises are state of the art and have all the space and equipment required to provide a comprehensive referral service for multiple disciplines.

“The outstanding feature of this visit was the level of inpatient care, which impressed with dedicated team leaders and thorough handovers for the continuity of care and the depth of knowledge of the clinic and nursing team.

“Particularly noteworthy are infection control and stationary modules, in which all available award points were achieved.”

In a special message to Paragon employees, the report added: “They have all created a center to be proud of and the feeling of pride and dedication of the team became very clear. I wish you every success as your reputation grows. “

Rebecca Lunn, Operations Coordinator at Paragon, was pleased to receive confirmation from the RCVS, which it believes is a reasonable reward for Paragon’s continued investment in first-class facilities, finest equipment and first-class staff.

She said: “At Paragon, pets always come first. It is a great compliment and a great achievement to receive four “outstanding” awards from the RCVS.

“Of course we are very happy. This is a real tribute to our entire team and our determination to deliver high quality care, excellent service and a compassionate approach to ensure the best possible treatment for our animals.

“To achieve this, we have invested not only in the best and most experienced diplomats, but also in the most advanced specialty equipment in veterinary medicine.

“This level of engagement continues on all fronts as we strive to be the best that we can.”

For more information on Paragon Veterinary Referrals, please visit www.paragonreferrals.co.uk.