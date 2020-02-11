Wakefield teacher who works in Vietnam is petrified after the coronavirus outbreak

A Wakefield teacher living and working in Vietnam says she is “frozen” after the outbreak of the deadly corona virus leaves her unemployed and destitute.

Outwood Kirsty Fenton has been living and working in Ho Chi Minh City since October and teaches English. However, all schools have eliminated the fear of spreading the virus and the 31-year-old is slowly running out of money.

The 31-year-old is running out of money.

She says that not only is she worried about covering her rent, she also has access to clean water and food.

Kirsty said: “Schools closed on January 20th for the Vietnamese Tet Holiday / Lunar New Year. Unfortunately, the corona virus struck during this time, causing panic and disruption across the country.

“We have been advised by the Ministry of Education that all schools will remain closed until further notice, and we still do not know anything about the situation here. I personally lose hope.

“My savings have disappeared over time and I have paid for food and rent.

“Regarding the payment from the company I work for, we have already been told that they cannot pay any of us because they do not receive payments from the schools.

“Every day I find it more and more difficult not to break down.

“The word stress is too small to describe how I feel – devastated, petrified and fearful are just a few of them.

“I am concerned about what the future will look like here. Not only will I not have the financial means to have a roof over my head, I will not have access to basic human needs like food and water.

“The corona virus is something that neither of us expects and that is completely out of control, although many people do not know how it affects others.

“The idea of ​​not only being homeless in Vietnam but also homeless is really petrifying.”

The former Outwood Grange student said she had completed the 6000-mile trip to make her father proud after his death, and she no longer wanted to work a secular 9-to-5 in the UK after three weeks Long had experienced Southeast Asia travel in 2018.

Vietnam has reported 14 cases of coronavirus so far, but Kirsty admits that she is so desperate to continue her dream job. She launched a Go Fund Me page to meet basic needs.

“I love living here, people are so kind and nice,” she said.

“There are limited jobs and resources here so they can make better progress in life by accessing a new language. I teach English with great passion, to say the least.

“I remember the months before my father died when I called and told him how excited I was to tell him all my plans to move and become a teacher.

“He was always so proud, he always told everyone how he knew I would do great things in life. So I’m here, keeping my promise and hopefully still making him proud.”

To donate to Kirsty, click here