Wakefield tattoo artists help put a smile on children's faces at Christmas

A tattoo studio in Wakefield is doing its part to help children in need this Christmas.

The Black Craft custom tattoo studio in Cross Square will donate £ 10 for each tattoo done this Christmas side to a children's charity, Cash for Kids.

Black Craft Tattoos will donate part of its profits for each tattoo to a charity in the run-up to Christmas. & # 39; Craig Wilson, Eva Wilson, Mila Wilson and Sarah Smith

And all bookings made by Christmas Eve will see £ 10 of the deposit going into the donation box.

Craig Wilson, owner of the studio, said, "The mission of this is to put a smile on a child's face at Christmas.

"We are raising funds for Radio Aire Cash for Kids so that they can make a real difference in the lives of children and youth in the region.

"Everything that is raised in our region remains in our region, with an emphasis on reducing poverty, supporting disability and improving the quality of life."

"Any amount you wish to donate is greatly appreciated."

A raffle is also organized on the Facebook page of Black Craft Custom Tattoos.

The numbers 1 to 50 are sold at auction for £ 10 each, with the chance to win a full day tattoo with Craig in the shop. And this is not the first time that the studio has intervened to help a good cause.

After the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017, Black Craft joined a campaign of studios that offered customers bee design tattoos.

The worker bee is one of the symbols of Manchester and became part of a solidarity campaign after the attack.

The money collected through tattoos was donated to a fund for the benefit of the families of the victims.

Money raised as part of the studio's current charity campaign will go to the Cash for Kids mission Christmas campaign, which helps ensure that disadvantaged children have gifts to open on Christmas.

Even if you did not intend to get a tattoo, you can donate to the cause by searching Radio Aire Black Craft on Google.

The charity is available at www.cashforkids.uk.com