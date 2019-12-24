Wakefield Street Kitchen serving Christmas Day dinner – and everyone is invited

Loading...

The Wakefield Street kitchen will work as usual on Christmas Day and will serve everyone who needs a hot meal with Santa Claus also making an appearance.

Anna Natasha Howard, WSK founder, said: "Christmas time is a special day, no one should spend it alone, which is why Wakefield Street cuisine will serve a Christmas dinner to anyone come.

"There will be all the adjustments and we will do our best to make the day as special as possible for all those who are struggling."

The street food will be installed outside Wakefield Cathedral starting at 6:00 p.m. with the goal of starting serving at 6:30 p.m.

The Wakefield Baptist Church on Belle Isle Avenue will also serve a Boxing Day lunch with everyone in need.