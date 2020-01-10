Wakefield optician honored for spectacular results

Loading...

Friday, January 10, 2020

An optician based in Wakefield celebrated the best marks nationwide in his qualification exams.

31-year-old Adam Robson, who lives in Thornes, has an exciting future ahead of his best year in his exam category.

The Dispensing Optician graduated from University Center Bradford College with an undergraduate eye dosage degree after receiving top marks from all of the British Association of British Dispensing Opticians graduates in the UK last summer.

He said, “It was amazing, I wasn’t expecting to do it well.”

The 31-year-old works with his wife Janine at Specsavers Opticians in Wakefield and is now hoping to study optometrist again.

He said: “I started out as an optical assistant and did a little research on all aspects of the job there before I started studying at Bradford College.

“I liked the practical parts of the exam.

“The tutors at Bradford College really prepared me for the exam, but nothing can prepare you for the stress of actually being there.”

He currently enjoys his work at Specsavers, especially his daily dealings with customers.

He said, “That’s why I find my job so fulfilling and so proud of what I do.”

He received the Derek McLaren Prize from the Federation of Manufacturing Opticians for top marks after joining more than 300 opticians and contact lens professionals at Canterbury Cathedral after their exams.