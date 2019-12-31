Wakefield Nurses Celebrate 45 Years of NHS Service

Loading...

Three longtime nurses from Pinderfields celebrate 45 years of friendship and service at the NHS.

Colleen King, a sister from Burns, Anita Ruckledge MBE, a nurse responsible for dementia and a sister Karen Walker from the Plastic Surgery Dressing Clinic began their careers together and have remained friends over the years. The three began their nursing careers in December 1974.

Burns' sister Colleen King is believed to be the oldest burn nurse in the UK after 42 years of service in her department.

Sister Colleen King said: "I have worked with fantastic people over the years and I could not do my job without the support of all the members of the Burns team.

“Nursing is my passion and who I am and I couldn't imagine doing anything else. It was wonderful to share my nursing journey with the two people with whom I started my career, because we were able to support each other and share our expertise. "

Anita Ruckledge obtained an MBE in 2015.

Said Anita; "I have the privilege of being able to do a job that I really love and I believe that is my vocation.

"It is a job that you have to do with passion and I am so lucky to be able to do it every day and to have two of my friends with whom to share my nursing journey has been unbelievable."

Sister Karen Walker has dedicated her nursing career to many departments at Pinderfields Hospital. These include: ophthalmology, elderly medicine and orthopedics before becoming a ward sister for the plastic surgery clinic, where she is now.

"I have had a fantastic career doing a job that I really love. As I walk around the town of Wakefield, I regularly see people I have looked after and they always stop me to chat.

"I feel very fortunate to have spent my professional life doing a job that I love with great people. In my current role as sister of the plastic surgery dressing clinic unit, I work with one of the best teams I have had the pleasure of working with and when I retire, I will miss them all! "