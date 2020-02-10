Wakefield Night Shelter opens its doors to the homeless tonight when the temperatures drop

Released:

15:24

updated:

15:44

Monday, February 10, 2020

The Wakefield Night Shelter opens its doors again when the temperatures drop overnight.

The shelter at Wakefield Baptist Church on the corner of Barnsley Road and Belle Isle Avenue provides shelter for those who have no place on cold nights.

The shelter is open from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. and offers guests a hot meal on arrival and breakfast in the morning. It is equipped with a mattress, a sleeping bag and a pillow.

Those who stay are also offered comfortable facilities, the opportunity to shower and free take-away clothes, depending on donations.

The shelter is open to over 18 year olds, regardless of gender, origin, nationality or status.