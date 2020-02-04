Wakefield mother hosts charity evening to benefit Pinderfields Hospital

A Wakefield mother who has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time is holding a charity night – and everyone is invited.

Donna Cole, Stanley, 51, with the support of friends and family, organized a fundraiser for the hematology department at Pinderfields Hospital.

Donna Cole is currently being treated with ice cap and is wearing wigs to boost self-confidence.

A close friend, Billie Lousie Bowes, organized the event to support Donna and the hospital.

Ms. Cole said, “I want to donate all of the money to the hematology department as this is my second round of treatment and I want to give them something back.

“They are so nice, friendly and accommodating that you feel normal. It’s incredible. “

Ms. Cole was diagnosed with second stage breast cancer for the first time in September 2012, she was treated and later mastectomized.

Donna and daughter Lauren Cole support each other and collect donations for Pinderfields Hospital

She said: “I had a difficult reconstruction and was released in June 2019. I set out on the funny path, proud as a blow – I had defeated cancer.”

After further testing, it was determined that Donna had secondary breast cancer that has spread to some of her major organs.

She is currently going through an intensive 18-week chemotherapy treatment plan and is applying Ice Cap treatment.

The Ice Cap machine freezes hair follicles to save them and reduce hair loss.

Ms. Cole said, “I want to raise as much money as possible to buy another ice cap machine for the hospital because I know that one machine can only treat two people at a time.

When Donna talked about her cancer experience, she said, “It’s more days than good, but I’m wearing wigs now and I feel amazing that they really boost your confidence.

“My attitude is that I will do this and I will defeat cancer. I did it as soon as I can do it again.”

The charity night will take place on Friday February 28th from 6pm at The New Pot Oil in Wrenthrope, Wakefield

There will be live entertainment and sweepstakes with prizes such as beauty products, loose women tickets and bottomless brunch vouchers.

There will also be a live auction with prizes, including a signed Wakefield Trinity t-shirt, meetings and greetings with Wakefield Trinity players, and more.

Lauren Cole, Donna’s daughter, will also be doing a SkyDive in March 2020 to collect donations.

A JustGiving site has been set up here, where all donations for the hematology department are welcome.

Ms. Cole said, “I want to thank my daughter Lauren, she was only 14 when I was first diagnosed and she was and still is my rock.

“A big thank you to all my friends and family members who helped me during this difficult time and made this night possible.”

Contest tickets can be purchased at night or emailed to [email protected] to Donna to arrange collection.

If you need support or more information about breast cancer, visit the NHS website here.