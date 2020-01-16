Wakefield Jacks to lighten the Blue Monday pinch with giveaways

Released:

12:10

updated:

12:12

Thursday January 16, 2020

The coming Monday, January 20th, will be billed by some as the most depressing day of the year.

But Jack’s supermarket in Wakefield hopes to ease the burden on customers with a cash card giveaway.

Jack’s supermarket in Wakefield hopes to ease the burden on customers with a cash card giveaway.

Customers serviced at Jack’s shop in Westgate Retails Park on Ings Road will be randomly selected on Monday through a full day “Checkout Bingo” activity to either get a £ 5, £ 10 or £ 20 Win pound money card from Jack.

Blue Monday, which takes place every year on the third Monday in January, is considered the most depressing day of the year, as the Christmas debt, the work blues and the winter weather combine.

Customers can also get blue treats at the checkout, including blueberries and sweet treats.

Wakefield store manager Ahmed Vachhiyat said; “Our Blue Monday giveaway is a lighthearted way to interact with our customers and improve mood on what appears to be the most depressing day of the year.

“At about half an hour, a cash register is called randomly, and the buyer who is using it at that time wins a Jack’s Money card.

“We hope that we could brighten up the day for all of our winners.”