Wakefield Jack's helps customers with cash gifts to ease the burden

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Last Monday was billed by some as the most depressing day of the year, but Jack’s supermarket helped ease the load with a cash card giveaway.

Customers were randomly selected through a checkout bingo activity every half an hour to win either a 5, 10, or 20 jack card.

Blue Monday, which takes place every year on the third Monday in January, is considered the most depressing day of the year because of Christmas debt, back to work blues and the

Winter weather.

Customers were also treated to blue delicacies such as blueberries and sweet delicacies at the cash registers.

Manager said Ahmed Vachhiyat; “Our Blue Monday giveaway was a lighthearted way to interact with our customers and improve mood on the supposedly most depressing day of the year.

“At about half an hour, a cash register was called randomly and the buyer who was using it at the time won a Jack’s Money Card. We hope that we could brighten up the day for all of our winners.”