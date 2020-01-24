A Yorkshire father made a video defending his hometown after six local cities were listed on England’s worst areas.

Jim Coulson said the list, which included Halifax, Wakefield, Keighley and Huddersfield, was “wrong” and ignored the cultural and social highlights of the places it contained.

He said, “I looked over and there were Yorkshire towns. It didn’t make sense.

“I’m doing this video series and we visited these places so we know for sure that they’re not garbage.

“I think if you live in a city you have some kind of right to talk about it, but if someone else does you realize that they are wrong.

“All these cities have their own problems, like any other city. Halifax or Wakefield is no worse than Guildford or Brighton.

“There are quite a few people on Facebook who really get involved.”

Jim runs the Confused Father blog, which records his experience raising two young children, including visits to attractions across Yorkshire.

In his YouTube video, Jim criticizes the website’s rankings, which he believes depend on reviews from those who have not lived in the cities they review.

He said, “So a website decided to pop Yorkshire and claimed that six of the ten worst places to live were in God’s country. Absolutely nonsense.

“In theory, these cities were chosen by the people who live there. However, if you read the comments, you will see most of the contributors. Your only connection to Yorkshire is that you once watched an episode of Last of the Summer Wine. “

Jim spoke out for the criticized cities and said: “Halifax is only known for the bank and the birthplace of Ed Sheeran.

“It is also home to Cat’s Eyes, Quality Street and Anne Lister, who have been the subject of one of the most popular and successful international TV hits in recent years.

“Now the website is referring to Wakefield as a cultural wilderness, which is completely true – oh, unless you know, the Hepworth Gallery, which is dedicated to one of the most successful and popular British sculptors.

“There is also the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, the Theater Royal, the Coal Mining Museum and all the other cultural activities it has to offer.”

Last year, dozens of people jumped up to defend Castleford after appearing on the same list.

What do you think about the ranking?