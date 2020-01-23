Wakefield grocery bank employees were “blown away” after the community raised over £ 2,500 to keep the company running after vandalism attacks.

St. Catherine’s Church Center on Doncaster Road supports hundreds of families in the Wakefield district and received more than 5,000 recommendations in 2018 alone.

Lisa Grant (center manager), Wayne Radcliffe (driver), Kath Higgins (volunteer), Catherine Portman (development worker)

Staff and volunteers burst into tears after vandals broke windows on the property earlier this week and the team was forced to rethink the future of the facility.

However, they were shocked after a social media campaign on their behalf raised over £ 900 in just three days.

Joshua Brandwood, who launched the fundraiser, said, “I felt compelled to help. I have a lot of family members in Yorkshire and have personally had hard times in the past, relying on the support of others.

“It can happen to everyone that they are going through a hard time, so it is important that these important organizations are supported in every possible way.”

He hopes that the money raised can be used for building repairs and other security measures, including video surveillance.

Lisa Grant, Center Manager at St. Catherine, said: “We are thrilled with the support we have received from various members of the community.

“There are many people who offer money and help. The generosity of people in Wakefield is just incredible.

“We didn’t even think we would just post it on Facebook to let people know we weren’t open.” We didn’t expect anything.

“It was just incredible, it really turned something that was very, very dark into the most amazing lightness.”

Josh will take part in a 20,000 km charity run on Saturday February 8th and will donate all sponsorship to St. Catherine’s.

Visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wakefieldfoodbank to make a donation.