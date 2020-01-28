Wakefield District Housing, ENGIE, West Yorkshire Police and the British Army among employers at the city's apprenticeship fair

The Wakefield Council hosts an apprenticeship exhibition to help young people across the district decide what to do next after completing their training.

The event will be held in collaboration with Wakefield College on Tuesday, February 4th, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Pontefract Racecourse.

This is an opportunity for young people and their families to learn about apprenticeships and meet with a range of employers from various fields such as digital, construction, manufacturing, engineering, health and social care.

There is also the opportunity to take part in interactive exhibitions and speak directly to employers.

Coun Michael Graham, cabinet member of the Wakefield Council for Competencies, Digital and Technological Skills, said: “Apprenticeships are a great way for young people to enter the world of work. They give people the opportunity to learn and develop new skills that will help them throughout their working lives.

“We have some fantastic companies with apprenticeships that are available to the participants. I want to encourage young people and their families to come along and find out more. The opportunities are available throughout the Wakefield district and there is something for everyone. “

Companies present include Advanced Diesel Engineering, the British Army, Decrobond, ENGIE, Galliford Try, Northern Media, OE Electrics, Quest Waste Management, the Wakefield Council, Wakefield District Housing and the West Yorkshire Police.

For more information please call 01924 302 057 or send an email to [email protected]