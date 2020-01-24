Wakefield Council says HS2 should be scrapped and money spent on better rail links in the north

Released:

14:26

updated:

14:27

Friday January 24, 2020

The new Wakefield Council chairman has urged the government to cut HS2 and invest in better transportation systems that benefit the district.

Coun Denise Jeffery wrote to the Prime Minister to reaffirm the Wakefield Council’s objection to HS2 and to call on the government to consider other rail and transportation initiatives.

In the letter, Coun Jeffery said that she and her council share the ambitions of other councils in West Yorkshire and fully support the need for better connectivity.

However, it believes that HS2 has no direct benefit for residents of the Wakefield district and would seriously endanger the environment of the district.

She advocated improving commuter connections within the Leeds City region and between other northern regions such as Manchester and Liverpool, which would greatly improve employment and investment opportunities in the north, including the Wakefield area.

Commenting on her letter, Coun Jeffery said, “I don’t think HS2 is currently the best use of key infrastructure resources.

“For our district, this would have an enormous negative impact on the environment and not address the main problems that really need to be solved, such as:

“I think there is no shortage of rail and other transport initiatives for the north that pay much more than HS2 for the economy and quality of life.

“Our residents deserve to have access to work and leisure opportunities with the right bus and train infrastructure.

“I don’t think HS2 can offer this, and I urge the government to carefully consider other rail and transportation infrastructure options.”