Wakefield Company gives away luxury hospitality in Leeds United

A Wakefield company offers a luxurious Leeds United hospitality experience, including front row seating and a signed shirt.

The city-based luxury manufacturers for men’s and women’s clothing Double TWO award the prize on the occasion of their 80th birthday.

As part of their celebrations, Double TWO, which recently became Bronze Digital Partners of Leeds United, offers fans the chance to enter a competition to win a pair of hospitality tickets for the team game against Bristol City on February 15th.

Mike Peebles, Head of Retail at Double TWO, said: “As a West Yorkshire based clothing manufacturer and retailer, we are very proud of our heritage in the region.

“We believe that a partnership with Leeds United gives us the opportunity to reach the Leeds United fan base to give them great discounts on our high quality men’s and women’s clothing.”

The winner will also receive padded seats in the first rows of the middle section of the upper row of the east grandstand, a three-course meal, a special table service and a betting service for matchday betting directly at his table.

To top it off, the winner will also be given the opportunity to walk on the sacred lawn of Elland Road to receive a Centenary Home Shirt signed by the LUFC.

Sounds good? You just have to enter. There are seven ways to enter the contest, and you can earn up to 26 entries each.

More than 26,000 entries have already been registered.

Subscribe to Double TWO’s email list for 10 entries, recommend your friends for another 5, or follow the company on Twitter for another three.

Araminta Tweed, Marketing Manager at TWO, added: “We are delighted to be entering our 80th year with this exciting partnership announcement.

“The competition has already caused a stir online and we are excited to give fans the chance to win this huge prize.”

Leeds United fans can also access an exclusive 20 percent discount on all purchases, including items that are already 50% off, by entering the code LUFC20 at www.DoubleTWO.co.uk

Click here to enter the competition or to receive the full terms and conditions.